I'm Comin' Home | Country singer Robert Earl Keen celebrates 41 years with Waco concert

WACO, Texas — Texas Country singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen will perform at the first Brazos Nights event in downtown Waco.

Keen has been touring for 41 years and has released 21 albums, making Pollstar's list of the Top 20 Global Concert Tours in 2017. The Houston native has carved out a name for himself among peers, critics, and fans, making him a living legend in the Americana music scene.

The performances for 2022 have been relocated from Indian Springs Park to downtown Heritage Square. Along with the program and artist lineups, more concerts will be revealed soon.