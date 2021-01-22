'Cry Me a Cockroach' event returns to San Antonio Zoo this Valentine's Day

Following the success of last year's event, the San Antonio Zoo has decided to bring back the unique fundraiser.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo wants to help you get over your ex in 2021.

Following the success of last year's event, the San Antonio Zoo is bringing back the popular 'Cry Me a Cockroach' fundraiser.

The unique event gives guests the ability to name a cockroach or rat after an ex and have it fed to one of the zoo's animals.

President & CEO Tim Morrow said that the event is a win-win for everyone as cockroaches, rats, and vegetables are all a part of the animals' natural diets.

"Cry Me a Cockroach gives guests not only the opportunity to forget someone who may have wronged them but also a direct link to the care of our animals. These feeder insects and humanely pre-frozen rodents are already a part of our animals' typical diets. Although small, they really are the unsung heroes of the food chain."

This year's proceeds will go toward building an improved jaguar habitat and overhead catwalk trail.