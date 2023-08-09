Curl up with a book and a drink at Blackbird Books and Spirits in downtown Belton

Blackbird Books and Spirits in downtown Belton holds a variety of books, teas, coffee, food and alcoholic beverages for you to enjoy any time of day.

BELTON, Texas — In downtown Belton, hidden behind a large painting of the first female governor of Texas, sits Blackbird Books and Spirits.

The venue offers a wide range of books, teas, coffee and alcoholic beverages for anyone looking for a relaxing time.

Kris Snyder, who owns the establishment, said she brought the venue to Belton in June because she wanted to offer something to the community that's typically only found in a larger city.

"I think we have something for everyone," Snyder added.

Snyder has expanded her hours so patrons can enjoy a bagel, some tea or coffee early in the morning, or get together late at night for wine, snacks or a cocktail.

From the painting of Meriam A. Ferguson that leads you inside, to Dolly Parton sitting above the fireplace, Snyder said she wanted to include these strong women at Blackbird.

"Another thing to look forward to are our cocktail classes," Snyder added.

The classes are hosted every second and fourth Wednesday of every month. You work with the bar coordinator, Ashley, who helps you create three cocktails themed to the night.

Going along with themes, Snyder said they're looking forward to new holiday treats and special drinks for the fall and winter seasons.

Snyder is also looking forward to the grand opening for all ten new businesses in downtown Belton next Saturday, Sept. 16, so watch out for a party there!

Moving into spooky season, there will be a Witch's Market on Oct. 13, a murder mystery party and so much more.