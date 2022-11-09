Dashing through the snow: Jingle Bell Dash 5K coming to Killeen

The race will be the first of two races in Killeen to close out the Centex Race Series.

KILLEEN, Texas — Run Rudolph Run: The Centex Race Series will close out its 2022 season with two races in Killeen this holiday season, including the first half-marathon of the series.

The first of the two races will be the Jingle Bell Dash 5K. The race will take runners through the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Every runner will receive series points, and both the top male and female finishers will receive medals, as will the top three finishers in each age group.

Registration for the Jingle Bell Dash is $25. Those interested in registering for the race can do so at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Centex until Nov. 28. The link will reopen on race day as well.

The race season will wrap up with the first half-marathon of the season on Dec. 10, beginning at 8 a.m. at Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail, located at 8001 Pyrite Dr.

The path for the half-marathon will take runners along Rosewood Drive to Stagecoach Road, then along Stagecoach Road to just past West Trimmier Road and back to the starting/finish line, completing the 13-mile loop.

The fee to enter the half-marathon is $75. The link to register can be found at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Centex . Registration cost will go up after Dec. 6.

Once again the top three finishers in each division will win awards, and every participant will receive a t-shirt and points in the Centex Race Series.