Take part in this Destination Bryan challenge for a chance to win $500

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan has announced The Howdy Challenge, an event series going on through Oct. 15 featuring some of the biggest attractions that Bryan-College Station has to offer.

To enter, visit the Destination Bryan website and add The Howdy Challenge (which is completely free) to your cart and check out. You'll get a mobile passport that will be filled out as you visit each destination and check in. Once you check in to 12 places, you'll be eligible to win one of 12 $500 gift cards.

The destinations and events include:

"The Howdy Challenge features 19 unique opportunities to explore Bryan," said Destination Bryan Public Relations and Communications Coordinator, Lina Adams in a news release. "Whether you're a new student at Texas A&M or a born and raised Bryanite, we encourage everyone in Bryan-College Station to become a tourist in your own backyard and experience some new places and events in the community this fall."

