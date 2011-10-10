Dinosaur George Traveling Museum bringing prehistoric adventure to Killeen

People of all ages are invited to the free event to experience fossils, exhibits and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — It's an event millions of years in the making.

On Oct. 10 and 11, The Dinosaur George Traveling Museum will make its way to Killeen.

Residents of all ages are invited to the free event, as they head back in time with the Killeen Public Library team to experience the age of the dinosaurs through fossils, exhibits and "educational fun for everyone".

According to the City of Killeen, visitors will have a chance to "come face-to-face with the ancient giants that once roamed our planet".

The event will be held at the Killeen Special Events Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 11. The Killeen Special Events Center is located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Dr.

Could this prehistoric adventure get any more exciting? You bet Jurassican. The City of Killeen said the event is open to all ages, and admission is free.

As the event will be held during Killeen ISD's Fall Break from Oct. 9-13, the City said the Traveling Museum is also a great opportunity to engage students during the break.

For more information, call 254-501-8996, or visit www.killeentexas.gov/libraries.

The Dinosaur George Company is an organization based in San Antonio that brings natural history to schools across the U.S. through interactive exhibits and experiences, with a focus on dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures.