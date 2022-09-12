Dive into the weekend with Cirque Italia's unique water stage in Waco

Cirque Italia's Water Circus will be in Waco through Sunday. They are the only traveling water show in the United States.

WACO, Texas — Cirque Italia is back in Waco with its unique water stage and performers from around the world.

Cirque Italia's 'Pirate's Journey' will feature acts from juggling to hair hanging and even acrobatic roller-skating. It will all be on display from Thursday through Sunday.

The European-style water circus is the first and only of its kind in the United States.

Marjorie Rosenthal, who is with the circus, said the water stage is the biggest thing to look forward to.

"We are also performance-based, so we don't involve any animals in our acts," she added.

Texas Today was able to take a sneak peek Friday morning and caught some of the acts in action.

"There's a lot of juggling involved, and with it being inside the water, it's a pretty crazy thing to see," Hector, one of the performers, said.

Cirque Italia said the performances are perfect for children of any age and every family.