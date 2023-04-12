Dr Pepper Museum celebrating birthday bash with big giveaways

Both a visitor to the Museum and a local Waco resident will receive a year's supply of Dr Pepper.

WACO, Texas — Wouldn't you like to be a Pepper too? Well this could be your chance, as Waco's famous Dr Pepper Museum is celebrating its 32nd birthday with some big prizes.

The museum will host its Birthday Bash from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 6 at the historic downtown location, and will offer some big promotions to celebrate the event.

To ring in the occasion the museum will offer throwback admission where all visitors can check out the museum for only $2, Dr Pepper themed raffles and two lucky visitors will win themselves a year's supply of the legendary soft drink free of charge.

The museum will give away one of the grand prizes to a lucky visitor to the Birthday Bash, and another to a Waco resident.

Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m., and winners must be present at the bash for the announcement to claim their prize.

Whether you're an aspiring Pepper, a new fan or are just looking for a fun time in Waco, here's your chance to score yourself a whole year's worth of Waco's famous soda.

The Dr Pepper Museum is located in the original 1906 Dr Pepper bottling plant building located at 300 S. 5th St. in Waco.