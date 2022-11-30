The Military Family Advisory Network hosts a drive-thru food distribution in Killeen

This event will help feed hundreds of military and veteran families in the Fort Hood area.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Food Care Center in Killeen.

With the help of Tyson Foods, the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the Food Care Center, MFAN will be able to help over 700 military families get the food they need.

Eligible families can expect to receive over 50 pounds of food that includes seasonal produce, breakfast items, canned goods and household products.

MFAN have helped close to 10,000 families and distributed over one million meals since May, 2021.

The organization wants to continue to fight military hunger by going all around the country to distribute as many meals necessary.

Registration for eligible families is currently closed. However, you can join the waitlist here.

For more information, visit here.