An Ed Sheeran pop-up is coming to Dallas this weekend

The event will be free in downtown Dallas for three days.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A deep dive into the visuals of Ed Sheeran's new album "Subtract" is coming to Dallas, and fans can experience this pop-up for free.

The pop-up is coinciding with Sheeran's concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday.

From Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7, "The Subtract Experience" pop-up, located at 2117 Commerce Street, invites Sheeran fans to walk through social shareable activations including:

A re-creation of the pier in Suffolk, England featured in the “Eyes Closed” music video

Fans can sit at Ed’s desk and write notes in his Subtract journal

Take a photo and choose your ‘Mood Monster’

Be a part of the art with paint by numbers mural of the Subtract album cover

Watch music videos and listen in immersive sound provided by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Shop limited edition merchandise and official signed CDs and receive an Ed Sheeran x AMEX tote bag with every purchase (while supplies last)

No tickets are required to experience the pop-up.

The pop-up experience honors the album "Subtract," which releases on May 5. The track list and release date for the 14-track album was announced back in March.

The album release and pop-up experience come as Sheeran testified in court recently for a copyright lawsuit alleging his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" ripped off Marvin Gaye's soul classic “Let's Get It On.” He even grabbed a guitar and played for the jury, trying to convince the jury he did not rip off a Marvin Gaye song.

Sheeran's pop-up isn't the only one coming to North Texas, either. With the ACM Awards on the horizon, there will be a Dolly Parton-themed pop-up in Frisco surrounding the award show next week. Parton is set to host the ACM Awards alongside Garth Brooks.

Sheeran's Arlington concert announcement came in October 2022 when three math equations were posted on the big screen at Jerry World, and the answers were 5, 6 and 2023.