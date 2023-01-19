Looking for something to do? Check out these events in Central Texas this weekend

From Lunar New Year celebrations to workshops theres so much to do in Central Texas!

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTRAL, Texas — This weekend kicks off the Lunar New Year and a host of other events for you and the family to enjoy in the New Year!

Here's a list of events around Central Texas:

Lunar New Year is this weekend (Jan. 22)

Temple

Texas Stagecoach Wine Trail, 1685 Country Spring Rd (Lorena)

Jan. 20 through Jan. 30: 5th Annual Stagecoach Wine Trail event

Enjoy this route of different wineries operated by western stagecoaches for over sixty years. Some wineries include, Country Spring Vineyard, Dancing Bee Winery and Salado Winery. More information here.

Time: 6 p.m. | Cost: $40

Bold Republic Brewing Co., 7070 Stonehollow Dr.

Jan. 20: Live Music Fridays

Bold Republic will host live music every Friday night. Their house band Martian Folk will play most nights and special guests from time to time. Check out their Facebook for updates.

Time: 7 p.m. | Cost: FREE

Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. 3rd St.

Jan. 21: Meez Trio at the Cultural Activities Center

Enjoy a performance at the Cultural Activities Center featuring Mez Trio, a classical arts ensemble.

Time: 7:30 | Cost: Adults: $25 | Students: $5 | Military/Dependents: FREE

Mayborn Convention Center, 3303 N 3rd St.

Jan. 22: 11th Annual Bliss Bridal Show

Looking for a wedding dress or vendors? Look no further, the Central Texas’ Premier Bridal Show is here to help. Interact with the area's top wedding professionals, book tours, see their work in person and book services.

Time: 1 p.m. | Cost: $10

Belton

Bell County Expo Center, 301 W Loop 121

Jan. 21: A Sami Show: Arts & Crafts Market

Go and browse aisles full of home and garden décor, jewelry, floral designs, woodcrafts, art, candles, gourmet foods, boutique clothing, fashionable accessories, unique gifts and more. Information here.

Time: 10 a.m. | Cost: Adults: $6 | Kids 12 & Under: Free

Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove EDC, 207 S 3rd St Suite 200

Jan. 21: Young Entrepreneurs Workshop Series

Have a young entrepreneur in your life with exciting ideas that are begging to be explored? This free four-part workshop will take them step-by-step into building their dream business. Register here.

Time: 9:30 a.m. | Cost: FREE

Waco

East Side & Goods, 6500 Woodway Dr.

Jan. 22: Lunar New Year Celebration

There will be 20+ food truck and market vendors, giveaways, live music and other performances and a ramen and lumpia eating contest (provided by Hokkaido and East Market). Information here.

Time: 11 a.m. | Cost: FREE

Brotherwell Brewery, 400 E. Bridge St.

Jan. 21: Eastside Market Kickoff

Every third Saturday of the month, vendors come out and the kegs are full. Don't forget to get a Rattler (Lemonade and beer) before you leave! Find out more information here.

Time: Noon | Cost: FREE

Art Center Waco, 701 S 8th St

Jan. 21: Art à la Carte Opening Celebration

Professional Artists of Central Texas present a collective art exhibition featuring 18 artists at Art Center Waco.

Time: 6 a.m. | Cost: FREE

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Avenue

Jan 21: ATG Expo 2023

Love anime? Video games? Cosplay? Well here's your chance to shine! Waco's AGT is back and they promise to be the ALL TIME GREATEST.

Time: 10 a.m. | Cost: $20 - $45

Waco Escape Room, 100 Washington Avenue

Jan 21: Rogue Con '23

Waco’s 1st Content Creators Convention: Rogue Con ’23 is a fun, family-friendly 3-Day celebration of all things social media and streaming. More information here.

Time: 10 a.m. | Cost: $10 - $20

Killeen

Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S WS Young Dr.

Jan 21: Marcus Simmons Day

Marcus Simmons was an extraordinary man who passed away in May 2009 from Sickle Cell complications. Marcus served in the Air Force, was a bus driver for Copperas Cove ISD who loved his community. Marcus Simmons Day will be a free event for the community at the Killeen Special Events Center.

Time: Noon | Cost: FREE