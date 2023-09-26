Dancing With the Waco Stars event raising money for Central Texas Family Abuse Center

12 local Stars will partner with professional dancers to help raise money and awareness for survivors of domestic abuse.

WACO, Texas — Get ready to rumba, Central Texas.

Family Abuse Center is hosting its eighth annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraising event this October to raise money and awareness for survivors of domestic violence in Central Texas.

The event will waltz back to the Waco Hippodrome Theatre on Oct. 26, with this year's theme being Hollywood.

12 Waco Stars will break out their dancing shoes as they partner with professional dancers to put on a night of live entertainment and community outreach.

Doors will open for dinner and cocktails at the Palladium at 5:30 p.m. for "Ballroom Champions" and "Mambo Masters" ticket-holders, with dinner being served at 6 p.m., and doors will open at the Hippodrome at 6:45 p.m. for "Jazz Hands" ticket holders. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at dwtws23tickets.eventbrite.com and votes for stars can be purchased at this link. One vote is $1.

The 2023 Waco Stars are:

Cassandra Nunley - Assistant at Sinclair Leasing and Equipment with Pro Dancer Landon Lewis

Anne Olson - Director of State Advocacy at KnowledgeWorks with Pro Dancer Bryan Tate

Samara McLennan - Senior Financial Analyst at Baylor University with Pro Dancer TJ Rayder

Mindy Davis - Current Stay-at-Home mom with Pro Dancer Jim Curtis

Erin Kubala -Owner at Pura Vida & Co-Owner at Twisted Sisters with Pro Dancer Patrick Rodriguez

Kristen Knapp - Company Director and Instructor at Joy's School of Dance with Pro Dancer Joe Taylor

Carroll Fadal - Recently Retired from Texas Life Insurance Co. (former Vice President and Chief Sales Officer) with Pro Dancer Meredith Suton

Rod Sturdivant - Associate Professor of Statistical Science & Director of the Statistical Consulting Center at Baylor University with Pro Dancer Stephanie Tate

Donovan Burris - Director of Resource Development at Baylor Athletics with Pro Dancer Mandy Dudik

David Pooler - Social Work Professor at Baylor University with Pro Dancer Sydney Curtis

Joshua Sims - Owner at Oak & Ivy Wine Bar Bistro with Pro Dancer Caryn Hernandez

Matt Patillo - Pulmonologist at Ascension Medical Group with Pro Dancer Nadya Rafferty

More information on the Stars and the event, including ticket and voting information, can be found at this link.

Family Abuse Center is an organization founded in Waco in 1980, which serves victims of domestic violence across six counties in Central Texas, including Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone and McLennan.

The Center offers a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency safety shelter, counseling, case management, legal advocacy and other services to survivors.

Family Abuse Center said the Dancing with the Waco Stars event helps spread awareness and educate the community on the effects of domestic violence and how people can contribute to helping eliminate domestic violence in Central Texas. The organization said the support helps them provide "continued safety, education and support for survivors of domestic violence".