Fernie's Funnel Cakes carries on tradition at the State Fair of Texas

Two sisters have continued their mother's legacy at the place that brought funnel cakes to the State Fair of Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS, Texas — The way The State Fair of Texas looked and tasted changed decades ago and all because of one place: Fernie's Funnel Cakes.

The establishment has been at the fair since 1969 and ever since they've been evolving decade by decade.

Wanda “Fernie” Winter is the co-founder of Fernie's Funnel Cakes and creator of the first ever Funnel Cake at the State Fair.

Today her two daughters, Johnna McKee and Christi Erpillo, carry on Fernie's legacy.

"I mean we've made lifelong friends just from something mom and dad started," McKee said.

Mckee added that it was when they were visiting Branson Missouri that their mom came back home with something "she needed to bring to The State Fair."

That something was funnel cake. The State Fair would never be the same again.

Her presence would invite a sense of community and for decades Fernie would brighten peoples' lives with funnel cakes.

"She really did love it, she would sit in her chair over there and greet people," Erpillo said.

Fernie had a designated spot at their establishment. People would gather to talk and get her autograph.

As fond of the funnel cakes people are, the heart of Fernie's will always be the woman herself.

She passed away only a few years ago.

Today Fernie's legacy is alive and well. Her photos line the wall adjacent to the kitchen where her loved ones still cook.

McKee and Erpillo are always coming up with new ways to move their business into the future.