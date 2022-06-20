Fort Hood hosts fireworks at annual Freedom Fest this Friday

The fest is free and open to the public. It will also include food trucks, places to buy beverages and plenty of activities for children.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood will host a firework show this Friday, June 24, according to a Monday news release.

The 30-minute firework show is part of the post's Freedom Fest, which is from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Hood Stadium located behind the Clear Creek Post Exchange.

The fest is free and open to the public. It will also include food trucks, places to buy beverages and plenty of activities for children.

The firework show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Members of the general public in privately-owned vehicles must obtain a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center. Drivers and passengers 18 and older must have a valid photo ID.