Fort Hood's Transition Assistance Program is hosting a Mega Career Fair

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood's Soldier for Life: Transition Assistance Program is hosting a Mega Career Fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lone Star Conference Center.

This event is open to all job seekers and will feature 200 vendors offering information on over 95,000 job opportunities.

Non DOD ID card holders will have to get a pass at the visitors center before coming to the post.

No prior registration is required.

Parking will be available on 22nd and 23rd street between 761st Tank Battalion and Old Battalion Avenues.

The following organizations/employers are scheduled to attend the FH TAP MEGA (Winter) Career Fair. Allen Police... Posted by Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

For more information on this event, visit here.