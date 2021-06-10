Fourth annual Pink Block Party to be held in Copperas Cove

Pink Warrior Angels of Texas is holding the event on Oct. 9 at HomeBase.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Pink Warrior Angels of Texas is hosting its fourth annual Pink Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The annual block party is a community fundraiser in Copperas Cove, the headquarters of Pink Warrior Angels. The event is a community one and a fundraising event sponsored by HomeBase and Moving with the Military.

The event will include DIY projects, games and appearances from the Copperas Cove High School cheerleaders, junior high cheer team and dance teams.

The event will be held at HomeBase, 804 US-190 in Copperas Cove, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pink Warrior Angels of Texas is an organization that provides support to people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

"We have a belief that no one should be left to fight alone," the organization said. "We act on our own personal experiences and by providing resources, financial assistance, and emotional support to warriors through our angel/warrior program."