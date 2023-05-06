Greater Killeen Community Clinic hosting Dental Day for those without insurance

On Friday, Sept. 15, the clinic will offer free dental extractions and dental fillings for adults who are uninsured.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Greater Killeen Community Clinic is giving residents a reason to smile this week, by hosting their Dental Day event.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the clinic will offer free dental extractions or dental fillings for adults 18 years old and older who do not have insurance.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and continue through 12 p.m. Services will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Greater Killeen Community Clinic is located at 718 N. 2nd St., Ste. A in Killeen, Texas.

According to the clinic, those who attend must be 18 or older, must be Low Income and must have no dental insurance.

For more information, contact the clinic at 254-618-4211 or visit their website at www.gkcc.me.