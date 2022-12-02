GUIDE | City of Temple's 76th Annual Christmas Parade

6 News will be livestreaming the parade on kcentv.com, our YouTube channel and our Roku and Firestick app, 6+ starting at 6:15 p.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is hosting its 76th Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Temple on Monday, Dec. 5.

Below, we've created a guide for those wanting to either watch in person or online.

How to Watch

Online: 6 News will be livestreaming the parade on kcentv.com, our YouTube channel and our Roku and Firestick app, 6+ starting at 6:15 p.m.

In person: On the streets along the parade route. (See route below.)

Time of Events

4 p.m. -- 6th and 8th Streets close

-- 6th and 8th Streets close 5:45 p.m. -- Adams Avenue closes

-- Adams Avenue closes 6:15 p.m. -- Special Christmas tree lighting ceremony by Mayor Tim Davis at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.

-- Special Christmas tree lighting ceremony by Mayor Tim Davis at City Hall, 2 N. Main St. 6:30 p.m. -- Parade starts, 6 News anchors Kris Radcliff and Lindsay Liepman emcee event

-- Parade starts, 6 News anchors Kris Radcliff and Lindsay Liepman emcee event 7:20 p.m. -- Santa arrives on W. Adams Avene

-- Santa arrives on W. Adams Avene 8 p.m. -- Parade ends

Parade Route

The parade route is a total of 1.4 miles.

Start: Intersection of E. Adams Avenue and N. 8th Street. Route proceeds west along Adams Avenue, continues in front of Municipal Building and continues west until N. 23rd Street, where it turns right.

Ends: Temple High School

Below is a map of the route.

Where to Park

City Hall parking lot

Various Downtown Temple locations, like near the Santa Fe Plaza

Available street-side parking not on the route

What to bring