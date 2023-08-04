Hill County Emergency Management asking who is planning eclipse parties to plan for emergency services

Hill County Emergency Management said they are making a list of locations hosting events so they can plan in case of emergency services needs.

HILL COUNTY, Texas — Are you hosting an event for the upcoming solar eclipse in 2024? Hill County Emergency Management wants to know.

Emergency Management said they are compiling a list of locations outside of the Hillsboro city limits that will be allowing people to use their property or hosting events for the solar eclipse on April 8.

The list is reportedly meant to help the County plan in case emergency services are needed during the festivities.

Emergency Management asks residents to visit www.hilloem.com/eclipse to answer a few questions or email them at oemeclipse@co.hill.tx.us.

More information on the eclipse can be found at this link.