RodeoHouston working to ensure a safe 2021 season

The coronavirus pandemic forced the 2020 Houston Rodeo to shut down two weeks early.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is working on its game plan for the 2021 season with a focus on keeping everyone safe.

Next year's Rodeo is scheduled for March 2 – March 21.

HLSR leaders are preparing for multiple scenarios where COVID-19 is concerned with several options on the table.

“Above all, the health and safety of our community, guests, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, partners and staff remains our top priority,” HLSR said on its website.

The multi-pronged plan includes:

Several task forces made up of staff and volunteers have been working on the final plan since June. The Health and Well-being Task Force is working with medical experts to review current Rodeo policies and procedures and to develop new ones needed to keep everyone safe.

Working with Houston and Harris County leaders to ensure they are following best practices

Getting input from the public and private sectors on key issues that could impact the 2021 Rodeo.

Soliciting community feedback through a survey that included 4,400 Rodeo fans. A separate survey was sent to NRG Park employees.

Participating in Houston Clean, which allows them to collaborate with local sports teams, venues, special events and management groups to suggest health and safety guidelines for each group.

The #StaySafeForRodeo Pledge encourages the community to do their part: wear a mask; continue to social distance; and follow local, state and national health guidelines.

Take the #StaySafeForRodeoPledge.