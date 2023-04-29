Hundreds gather at 18th annual Bloomin' Temple Festival

On Saturday, April 29, hundreds gathered to enjoy live music, food, vendors and more at the 18th annual Bloomin' Temple Festival.

TEMPLE, Texas — After Friday, April 28's storm, it was all smiles and sunshine Saturday as people have made their way to the fairgrounds for another year of Bloomin' Temple.

Live music, fried food, shopping and rides have made their way to downtown Temple, expecting a hungry crowd.

"We have every kind of food you could think of. Turkey legs, BBQ, Latin food, fair food, corn dogs, fried pickles, cotton candy," Allison O'Connor, Public Relations Specialist for the city of Temple, said. "You name it, we've got it."

For 18 years, the downtown area has been home to Bloomin' Temple and once again the streets are busy with families and locals.

"Everyone has something that when we have Bloomin' they look forward to and they're ready to have it come back," O'Connor said.

For some it's the Ferris wheel, or others the big-time concerts.

But for small businesses, this event is the perfect way to spread the word.

"Something like this is a great way for small businesses to let the community know that we're still here, available and want the community to come see us," Casie Ward, owner of Little Land Play Gym, said.

Vendors from all over Central Texas lined the streets, and one local shop is taking it all in for the very first time.

"We've been really impressed since we've been here of how much the local communities support small business," Daniel Vanstaaverem, owner of Through the Dutch Door, said. "That's been a very pleasant surprise of what we're used to. They really do rally around the local business."

It was a weekend full of local businesses and vendors who are all a part of the Temple community.

"They are our residents, neighbors, friends. There are people who have these local businesses and this is their lifestyle," O'Connor said. "To have them come out and share their crafts is huge for not just them, but to show the community that we're here to support each other."

If you missed Saturday's activities, the concerts may be over, but you can still enjoy the carnival from 1-10 pm all Sunday.