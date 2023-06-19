Juneteenth | Community Impact Day in Killeen

The Killeen NAACP will celebrate Juneteenth by giving back to the community with a Community Impact Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — Celebrations rang out for Juneteenth over the weekend, and now there will be a day of service for the holiday in Killeen.

The Killeen NAACP is hosting a "Community Impact Day" on Juneteenth.

The goal of the day is to get people and organizations out in the community to give back to those they serve.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will go until 1:00 pm. at the Douse Community Center.

Click here for more information.

Each organization involved will give 250 items, which signifies the two and a half years it took for Texas slaves to actually be freed.

The Youth Council will also take on a project called, "What Juneteenth Means To Me." The community will judge their projects and a winner will receive a prize.

For hundreds of years, Juneteenth has been known as the day the last slaves realized they were freed in Galveston, Texas.

They found out almost two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

It wasn't until 2021 that Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday.

Since then, people have had the chance to take off of work and celebrate what the day means to them.