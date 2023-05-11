Temple Air Show to continue "rain or shine", says City

Despite heavy rain the forecast, the City of Temple says they intend to continue the show's events as planned.

TEMPLE, Texas — Grab your raincoats and look to the skies, because the Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow will be continuing as scheduled, says the City of Temple.

Despite heavy rains in the forecast for the weekend of Saturday, May 13, the city shared a post on social media saying they will move forward with the event "rain or shine".

Having carefully considered the options, the city said the event's attractions, namely the Kid Zone, helicopter rides, vendor booths, food trucks and Static Display will be in "full swing" at the event.

Aerial performances are reportedly still scheduled to take place, but are subject to change depending on weather conditions to ensure that both pilots and spectators are safe.

Even though the schedule is flexible, the City says they still have a lot of fun planned.

Tickets can be purchased at templeairshow.com, but Temple reminds guests that tickets are non-refundable.

In order to prepare for the weather, the City encourages visitors to bring raincoats, rain boots, umbrellas or other rain gear.