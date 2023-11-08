Killeen Police and Fire Departments collect 113 units of blood at Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

The Killeen Police Department said the drive collected enough blood to save 339 lives.

KILLEEN, Texas — The people of Killeen gave more than just their time to a good cause this August, as the City held its Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The Killeen Police Department said 131 donors came to the drive to donate blood, giving a total of 113 units of blood.

Donors at the drive cast their votes for either Police or Fire. This year, with a final vote of 84-47, the winner is... the Police Department! In honor of the win, the Killeen Fire Department will have to wash the Police Department's cruisers.

Waco PD thanked everyone who came out and gave their time and blood at the event. The department said everyone is a winner, especially those whose lives will be saved through the donations.