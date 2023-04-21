Killeen cancels Adaptive Prom due to low ticket sales

The Prom was planned to be held on April 28, and was catered to those with special needs.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has cancelled their planned Adaptive Prom, according to a Facebook post from the City.

Held by the Youth Advisory Commission, the event was meant for residents between the ages of 12 and 25 with special needs, and would have been held at the Lions Club Senior Center on April 28.

The City explained that the cancellation was due to low ticket sales, and apologized for the inconvenience.

The City will announce if the event is rescheduled for another time.