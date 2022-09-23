x
Events

Killeen to observe Hispanic Heritage Month with October celebration

Viva Fiesta Killeen promises a night of food, fun and music to kick off the month.
Credit: City of Killeen
A flyer for Viva Fiesta Killeen's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

KILLEEN, Texas — Viva Fiesta Killeen and the City of Killeen look to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with a huge celebration this Oct. 8. 

Located in Downtown Killeen, the fiesta will take place that Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will offer a whole host of fun activities. 

Among the festivities, the festival has promised music, entertainment, games and an assortment of vendors with a plethora of great food to try. 

Those that wish to register as a vendor can do so for no charge at killeentexas.gov, or can contact AnaLuisa at (254) 392-0962. 

The celebration is meant to promote inclusivity and unity, promoting the tagline "Unidos". 

The event is free, but guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, and of course a smile.  

