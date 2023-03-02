Killeen Police hosting event to train the public on active shooter situations

The training will be held at the Killeen Arts and Activity Center on Mar. 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is hosting an event to educate residents on what to do in the event of an active shooter situation.

At the Killeen Arts and Activity on Mar. 25, the department will offer a free course on civilian response to active shooter (CRASE) training.

The training will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., lasting for approximately four hours.

Seating is limited, so those interested are encouraged to reserve their seats in advance. The training is for people 18 years old and older only, the Department that it is not an event for children.

For more information or to reserve a seat, contact Sgt. Mathews at 254-501-8917 or amathews@killeentexas.gov.