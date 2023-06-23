Killeen Post Office offering walk-in passport services at Passport Fair

Passport services such as pictures and applications will be available for community members on a first-come, first-served basis.

KILLEEN, Texas — Need a passport in a hurry? The Killeen Post Office has the event for you.

On Saturday, June 24, the Post Office is holding a Passport Fair for potential travelers who may not have a chance to schedule an appointment for passport services during regular business hours.

The fair will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Main Post Office located at 300 N. 10th St. in Killeen.

Appointments are not required, but customers are encouraged to arrive early as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until the maximum applicant capacity has been reached.

Passport photo services will be available for customers needing new or updated passport photos.

To get a passport, applicants must adhere to the following rules:

Bring proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state, a naturalization certificate (a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable), a consular report of birth abroad, a certificate of citizenship or a previous U.S. passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of American citizenship that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two-sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided. Single-sided.

Bring proof of identity. This must be either a valid U.S. passport or passport card, a certificate of naturalization with an identifiable photo attached, a certificate of citizenship with an identifiable photo attached, a valid driver’s license (not temporary or learner’s permit), an official U.S. military or military dependent identification card, government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county) or current valid foreign passport. Bring copies of the ID, front and back, single-sided. Children’s applications require a parent’s ID.

The passport application requires a recent color passport photograph (2” x 2” in size), which may be taken by the Passport Fair photographer for a $15 fee.

Minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents. Parents’ valid IDs must be presented, with copies, front and back, single-sided. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

Passport applications for adults require a check or money order for $130, made payable to the U.S. State Department, and a $35 execution fee made payable to Postmaster. Fees for children 16 and under are $100 and $35, and passport card costs are $30 with a $35 execution fee.

The cost to expedite the processing of a new passport at the Department of State is $60 per application in addition to the required fees. The cost to expedite delivery service to the passport processing lockbox is $26.95 per family for Priority Mail Express paid to the United States Postal Service.

The cost to expedite delivery service is $18.32 per application directly to the Department of State for the delivery of an issued passport book. This service is only available to mailing addresses within the United States and is not available for passport cards.

Other nearby Post Offices offering passport services can be found by calling 1-80-ASK-USPS or at www.usps.com. Customers can also find more information on the U.S. State Department website at www.travel.state.gov.

The Postal Service stated they typically do not receive any tax dollars for operating expenses and instead rely on the sale of postage, products and services to fund itself.

To save time, customers can visit www.usps.com/passport to learn more about the application process and download and complete an application form before coming to the fair.

Incomplete applications or those without proper documentation will not be processed.