Killeen unveils new and improved Conder Skate Park

A ribbon cutting ceremony will officially open the skate park on Mar. 4.

KILLEEN, Texas — From ramps to rails, Killeen's new and improved Conder Skate Park is almost back open for business.

The City of Killeen will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park on Mar. 4 at 12 p.m. to officially reopen the newly renovated skate park.

The city thanked the skate park workgroup and the American Ramp Company for their work on getting the new park put together.

Conder Skate Park is located in Conder Park at 810 Conder St. in Killeen.

More renovations are reportedly still in the works for Conder Park, as the City of Killeen also said they had plans for future renovations including new drinking fountains, benches, fencing, field lights, new restrooms and more.