Killeen Youth Advisory Commission hosting Terra Day program for community

KILLEEN, Texas — A fun environment to learn about the environment.

The Killeen Youth Advisory Commission will be hosting Terra Day on Sept. 16, an environmental program for local youth from ages 6 to 18.

At Terra Day, kids will learn how to put recyclable items to good use by doing things like planting trees in recycled jugs, making birdhouses out of milk cartons and making seed balls with egg cartons.

The YAC is asking for donations for the event of cardboard cartons, dry newspaper, egg cartons and plastic jugs that they can use for the various activities.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Killeen Family Recreation Center, located at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop.

Donations of materials can be brought to the Lions Club Park Senior Center at 1700-B East Stan Schlueter Loop by Sept. 11.