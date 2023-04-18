Killeen Youth Advisory Commission to hold adaptive prom

The adaptive prom will be held Friday, April 28 and is for ages 12-25 with special needs.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Youth Advisory Commission will hold an adaptive prom on Friday, April 28 from 6-9 p.m. at the Lions Club Senior Center.

The adaptive prom is catered to those ages 12-25 with special needs.

According to the commission, the event will cost $5 per student and one caregiver.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy a night of dancing, food and friends, along with participating in the "Springtime in Paris" theme.

The commission is part of Killeen's Recreation Services Department. More information about the commission can be found here.

Register online or call 254-501-6390.

