x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Killeen Youth Advisory Commission to hold adaptive prom

The adaptive prom will be held Friday, April 28 and is for ages 12-25 with special needs.

More Videos

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Youth Advisory Commission will hold an adaptive prom on Friday, April 28 from 6-9 p.m. at the Lions Club Senior Center

The adaptive prom is catered to those ages 12-25 with special needs. 

According to the commission, the event will cost $5 per student and one caregiver. 

Guests are encouraged to enjoy a night of dancing, food and friends, along with participating in the "Springtime in Paris" theme. 

The commission is part of Killeen's Recreation Services Department. More information about the commission can be found here. 

Register online or call 254-501-6390. 

Read more: 

Related Articles

Watch more: 

Before You Leave, Check This Out