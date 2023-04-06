x
Killeen's Easter Egg Hunt canceled due to weather

The city said those who still wish to grab some Easter bags filled with candy can still show up at 6:30 p.m. at the Family Recreation Center.
Colorful Easter eggs in basket. Children gathering painted decoration eggs in spring park. Kids hunt for egg outdoors. Festive family traditional play game on Easter.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen announced Thursday that its Easter Egg Hunt that was scheduled Thursday night has been cancelled.

In a release, the city said the widespread rain is the reason for the cancellation.

On Wednesday, the city said it wanted to continue the event despite the weather by having it become a drive-thru event.

Despite the cancellation, the city said those who still wish to grab some Easter bags filled with candy can still show up at 6:30 p.m. at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Bags are limited to one per child and will be available while supplies last.

The Family Recreation Center will also be open on Friday, April 7 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue giving out Easter bags if any candy remains.

Posted by City of Killeen, Texas - Government on Thursday, April 6, 2023

