Killeen's Easter Egg Hunt turns into drive-thru event

The city said this change is due to possible rain and storms expected on April 6.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Easter Egg Hunt will be switching into a "drive-thru" event because of forecasted weather on Thursday, April 6.

The Killeen area is expected to see widespread rain throughout the day of the event, according to our 6 News weather team.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Killeen Athletic Complex, 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd.

According to the city, staff will be handing out Easter eggs to participants while they are in their cars.

Remember it's also a BYOB event -- bring your own baskets!

