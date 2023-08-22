Lana Del Rey is coming to Texas! Here are the two shows to know

The singer is making 10 stops across the country in September and October.

DALLAS — Leave it to Lana Del Rey to come with Summertime Sadness and leave us with post-concert sadness.

An announcement was made on Monday that the singer will have a 10-stop tour in the U.S. this fall. The shows will run about for four weeks includes two shows in Texas.

The first Lone Star stop will be in Austin. She'll be at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The second will be in Dallas at the Dos Equis Pavilion on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Lana's ticket sales will be much simpler than recent concerts. There will only be a general sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 15.

🎟️JUST ANNOUNCED: Lana Del Rey is coming to Dos Equis Pavilion on September 19! Tickets on sale Fri 8/25 (10am local). 🌟 Posted by Live Nation Dallas on Monday, August 21, 2023