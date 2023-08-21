McLennan Honors College hosting Os Guinness in September

The author and philosopher will be featured at the Ken Starr Memorial Lecture on Sept. 13.

BELTON, Texas — The McLennan Community College Honors College will host author and philosopher Os Guinness at the Ken Starr Memorial Lecture on Sept. 13.

Guinness is an author known for books such as The Great Quest, Zero Hour America and Signals of Transcendence. Guinness studied at the University of London and holds a Ph.D. in social sciences from Oxford University.

The lecture is named after former Baylor University President and Judge Ken Starr, who McLennan Community College said was a great friend to the school and students.

The event will be held at the MCC Conference Center at 7:30 p.m. The event is free to attend, but tickets are required. Tickets are available at this link.

A Q&A and book signing will follow the lecture.

For more information, contact the MCC Foundation at reservations@mclennan.edu or 254-299-8604.