Memorial Day Weekend: Celebrations and ceremonies across Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — With Memorial Day weekend here again, several cities across Central Texas are hosting both celebrations and ceremonies to honor veterans.

From annual respects at local monuments to events celebrating the unveiling of new ones, here is a list of just some of the places Central Texans are honoring the holiday this year.

Waco, Texas, Friday, May 26

At 6 p.m. on May 26, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1012 will honor military members from the Waco area who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country during the War in Vietnam.

Members of the nonprofit organization will render military honors to the 83 local residents listed on the memorial located at Washington Ave. and University Parks Dr. and their families during the event.

Residents are invited to attend and pay their respects.

Harker Heights, Saturday, May 27

The City of Harker Heights will also be paying respects to veterans on May 27, with a traditional wreath laying ceremony.

Beginning at 9 a.m. at Carl Levin Park, the ceremony will honor those veterans who gave their lives in the service.

In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the Harker Heights Recreation Center located at 307 Miller's Crossing.

Mart, Monday, May 29

The City of Mart has invited the public to the unveiling of a new service monument dedicated to veterans.

The unveiling will feature a celebration hosting several activities for the whole family, including Waco Gelly Ball, a game similar to paintball; a bounce house, cornhole tournament, face painting, vendors and food trucks.

The ceremony will be held at Mart City Hall, located as 112 N. Commerce, at 10 a.m.

Killeen, Monday, May 29

The Area Veterans Advisory Committee is sponsoring the Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29 at 10 a.m.

All are invited to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 State Highway 195, for the event.

Mayor Debbie Nash-King will give the welcome, and veterans organizations are encouraged to attend and bring their own post colors and wreaths. Participating organizations are asked to arrive by 9:30 a.m.

Wreaths will be laid at 10:45 a.m. followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing taps.

More Information can be found at www.centex-avac.org , or by contacting Guadalupe Lopez at 254-702-0465.