Meow Wolf opening in North Texas this summer with 30+ local artists

Meow Wolf is expecting to hire more than 150 employees for the Grapevine location. About 15 of those positions are open now.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Slowly but surely, Meow Wolf is nailing down their opening date for North Texas.

The entertainment company announced on Thursday that they'll open a new permanent exhibition in the Grapevine Mills mall in Summer 2023.

We don't know an exact date just yet. But now we have a better timeframe on the popular destination's arrival in North Texas.

Meow Wolf is known for its immersive and interactive experiences aimed at transporting audiences of all ages into fantastical realms of story and exploration.

This space will teleport people to 30 rooms used by artists to "realize a unique vision within the broader experience," according to the company. Meow Wolf will be collaborating with over 30 DFW artists like Dan Lam, Carlos Don Juan, and Tsz Kam.

The name of the exhibition is still a secret that'll be released at a later date.

“The countdown is on to our opening this summer!” said Kelly Schwartz, general manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine.“We are hiring like mad and the construction barriers that have been put up at Grapevine Mills can barely hold the collective imagination within."