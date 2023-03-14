Michael J. Fox attends SXSW 2023 premiere of 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'

The film documents the actor's life, from his childhood to his stardom and his Parkinson's diagnosis.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — As South by Southwest (SXSW) continues, more celebrities are making their way to Austin.

"Back to the Future" star Michael J. Fox was at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday for the Texas premiere of the new documentary, "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie."

The film documents the actor's life, from his childhood to the height of his stardom in the 1980s, to his Parkinson's diagnosis in the 1990s. According to the film's official SXSW page, it incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, "recounting Fox's extraordinary story in his own words."

"Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease," the film's description reads.

On the red carpet on Tuesday, Fox said although the film is about him, it can appeal to anyone.

"I think there's something in it for everyone. It's basically a film about resiliency and perseverance and belief in what you're trying to accomplish," Fox said.

The film will be released on Apple TV+, though an official release data has not yet been announced.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube