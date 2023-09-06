Milam County hosting 5th annual Memorial Ruck and Ride

The event honors military, law enforcement and first responders who died during active duty.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video attached above originally aired in 2022

The 5th annual Milam County Memorial Ruck and Ride is headed to Central Texas.

On Sept. 16, two events will be held to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Memorial Ruck and Ride is an event that memorializes select honorees who have died during active service as military, law enforcement or first responders. Community members are invited to participate alongside families and friends in celebrating the lives of the honorees.

This year, the honorees are MSGT Charles Price III, 2LT Darryn Andrews, Texas State Game Warden SGT Chris Wilson and Cameron Police Department SGT Joshua Clouse. Each year, organizer's add one more honoree to the list.

The Ruck portion of the event will begin from the VFW Post 2010 in Cameron, TX at 8 a.m. U.S. Army veteran and motivational speaker Earl Granville will lead an eight-mile ruck march from the post to Denio's in Cameron and back to the post. Participants are encouraged to wear their "most patriotic" clothing they are comfortable making the entire march in. Weighted rucksacks and backpacks are encouraged but not required.

The Ride portion of the event will begin at the Rockdale Fire Department at 10 a.m. The ride event will be hosted by U.S. Army veteran and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association member Matt Klatt, who has served as the ride leader since 2017. Motorcycle riders of all backgrounds are welcome and will travel from the Fire Department to VFW Post 2010 in Cameron.

A Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 2010. Dignitaries from the community and state will be in attendance to express their gratefulness for the honoree's sacrifice.

A light lunch by Hecho en Texas will be served to participants.

For more information about the event, contact Bobbie Wiesman at designingbobbie@gmail.com or visit the event page on Facebook, Milam Co Memorial Ruck and Ride.

“Milam County is fortunate that there are men and women in our community who will do what it takes every day to protect our citizens. We call them neighbors, brothers, sisters and friends,” said Wiesman, the event's organizer.

About the Honorees:

Master Sergeant Charles Price III was Killed In Action on Aug. 12, 2011, during Operation Enduring Freedom from injuries he received when a bomb exploded by his patrol unit in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan. Price has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal. He had also earned the Army Commendation medal five times. He had served tours in the Persian Gulf War, Kosovo and Iraq.

2nd Lieutenant Darryn D. Andrews was Killed In Action on Sept. 4, 2009, during Operation Enduring Freedom due to wounds suffered when enemy forces attacked his vehicle with an IED and RPG in Yahya Khail District, Afghanistan. For his heroic actions, Andrews was posthumously awarded the Silver Star.

Sergeant Christopher Wilson died on Aug. 26, 2021, after complications from a long illness. He was a dedicated Texas State Game Warden, serving as a Field Agent, Special Investigator and trainer at the Game Warden Academy. A 33’ Metal Shark Relentless patrol vessel was dedicated in his honor on July 17, 2023, named PV Chris Wilson.

Sergeant Joshua Clouse was fatally shot on May 10, 2023. Clouse served as a Cameron Police Department Officer during the time of his death. He had also been a Milam County Sheriff’s Officer and was a U.S. Army Veteran.