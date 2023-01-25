Residents will be able to show off their own sweet rides in addition to the event's usual festivities.

KILLEEN, Texas — Start those engines, Killeen's annual Motown in Downtown is bringing more than just those sweet soulful sounds you know and love, this year's festivities will also feature a classic car show!

The event will cruise back to Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The "Funk-filled celebration", as the City describes it, will feature events such as live entertainment, food trucks, a best dressed competition, craft vendors and of course the classic car show.

Attendees don't have to settle for just admiring the sweet rides however, they can also register to show off their own at www. killeentexas.gov/downtownevents.

Registration for vendors ends on Feb. 9, and vehicles must be entered into the car show by Feb. 15.

Whether you are a fan of classic cars, good music, or good food, Motown in Downtown has something for everyone.