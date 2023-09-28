Mr Gatti's Pizza to host Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 27th

The event will start at 6:00 a.m. and run until 8:00 a.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — Get ready for a spooktacular event this Halloween season as Mr Gatti's Pizza, a beloved establishment in Killeen, TX, invites the community to join their thrilling Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 27th.

The event will start at 6:00 a.m. and run until 8:00 a.m. The address for this event is 2497 E Central Texas Expy, Killeen, TX 76543.

Mr Gatti's Pizza is extending an open invitation to the entire community to participate in this Halloween celebration. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors for a morning filled with fun, games, and, of course, treats.