Muggle Mayhem at Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.

Tickets for the local Wizarding World experience to go on sale a month early.

TEMPLE, Texas — A magical day is headed to Temple! The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum is hosting a Muggle Mayhem event on March 12th.

This Wizarding World event invites Harry Potter fans to enjoy activities like wand making, the chance to attend spell classes, meet characters, and more.

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and then start again from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Potterheads will be able to buy tickets for 15-minute timeslots for the event.

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday, February 3rd at 8:00 a.m. It will only cost $5 per person for admission while kids under the age of 2 get in free.

All tickets must be purchased in advance. You can find more information about Muggle Mayhem here.