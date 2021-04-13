Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly to perform in Downtown Waco next month

The Grammy award-winning rapper will be performing at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill on May 7.

WACO, Texas — The video above was posted in 2020.

Two-time Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly is scheduled to perform in Downtown Waco next month.

On May 7, he will be performing at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill,

511 S 8th St.

The concert starts at 8:30 p.m., but doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $83. On the day of show, ticket prices will go up to $93.

Nelly began his solo career in 2000 with the album "Country Grammar."

He is known for a number of hits throughout the years, including "Ride Wit Me," "Hot in Herre," "Country Grammar," "E.I." and "Just a Dream."

Nelly also collaborated with a couple country artists like Tim McGraw for "Over and Over" and Florida-Georgia Line for "Cruise."