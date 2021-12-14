New dates, locations for the Waco Holiday Cheer Truck

Until Dec. 23, the truck will be at different neighborhoods from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WACO, Texas — New dates and locations were announced Tuesday of when you can catch the Waco Holiday Cheer Truck.

The new dates begin on Dec. 14 until Dec. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The truck is a Waco Fire Department truck that's decked out in holiday lights and decorations for neighborhoods across the city to enjoy.

Though the dates are until Dec. 20, the City of Waco says you can catch the truck at neighborhoods until Dec. 23. Those locations will be posted soon, the city said.

The current schedule is below. Check back for updates here.

12/14/21: Heart of Texas & Brookview

12/15/21: Carver & East Riverside

12/16/21: Alta Vista, Oakwood & Baylor

12/17/21: Sendero Springs & West Waco (Sendero Springs first & tour will be on the main through-streets, then Park Meadows)

12/18/21: Brook Oaks & North Waco (including Cameron Park) & Cedar Ridge

12/19/21: University & Kendrick (not including Sendero Springs)

12/20/21: Richland Hills & Parkdale