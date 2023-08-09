Operation Stand Down Central Texas hosting fall Stand Down & Community Triage in Killeen

The event will provide a hot meal, medical screenings, haircuts and more to those in need on Sept. 9.

KILLEEN, Texas — Operation Stand Down Central Texas will host the Fall Stand Down and Community Triage on Sept. 9 in Killeen.

The event will be held at the Killeen Civic & Convention Center, located at 3601 S. W. S. Young Drive, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All are welcome at the event, which will provide services to those in need in the community such as a hot meal, haircuts, medical screenings, new clothes & shoes and other resources. The organization says no one will be turned away.

Transportation to Killeen from Temple will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. One van will depart from Feed My Sheep at 116 W. Avenue G in Temple. Those looking for a ride must arrive by 8:45 a.m. to depart no later than 9:30 a.m.

A second van will leave from the Salvation Army located at 419 W. Avenue G in Temple. Those needing a ride must arrive by 10 a.m. to depart no later than 10:30 a.m.

There are only 13 seats per van, which will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Operation Stand Down Central Texas is an organization based out of Copperas Cove that "assists the homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding Central Texas community" by providing resources and relief, as well as spreading awareness, according to its mission statement.

More information on the organization can be found at this link.

More information on the event can be found at this link.