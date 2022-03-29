What Will Smith's mom said about her son slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith's mother said she was surprised to see her son lash out at Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, but she doesn't want this controversy to define his career.

WASHINGTON — Will Smith's mother is breaking her silence on the most shocking and talked about moment of the 94th Academy Awards.

"He is a very even, people person," Carolyn Smith described to the TV station. "That's the first time I've ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime... I've never seen him do that."

Carolyn Smith said that she is incredibly proud of her son, and does not want this controversy to define the Philly native's decades-long career, including his newly-acquired best actor title, which he won just minutes after his confrontation with Rock.

During his acceptance speech, a tearful Will Smith apologized to the Academy for his actions earlier in the show, but also seemed to defend what he did and didn't mention Rock by name. On Monday evening, he issued a formal apology to the comedian, the Academy and viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”

"I know how he works; how hard he works," Carolyn Smith said. "I am proud of him being him."

According to ABC 6, Carolyn Smith told her son the day after the Oscars to "get some rest and go on vacation."

Her daughter, Ellen Smith, added that she has constantly seen her brother shine under the Hollywood spotlight and thrive through the demanding work of his career.