Play in real snow at McGregor holiday event

MCGREGOR, Texas — Experience real snow in McGregor during the first Texas Country Christmas Celebration happening next month.

The event is family-friendly and is set to happen Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

Folks can enjoy holiday-themed food, interactive displays and holiday games. There will also be tree-lighting ceremony, train rides, snow slides in real snow and live Christmas music.

The event is free to the public.

City officials are also encouraging Central Texas businesses to participate in the event.

"We've taken our passion for the Christmas holidays to create a very unique, community centric event." states Terry Sloan, CEO of Rocket Federal Credit Union. "We're excited to see the city of McGregor, local businesses and McClennan County come together to enjoy the spirit of Christmas and all that our Country Christmas will offer."