A Pool Paw-ty | City of Killeen hosting Bow Wow Luau

The free event will feature a costume contest, swim time, photo booth, giveaways and more!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — Calling all dog lovers, the City of Killeen is inviting residents to a special "paw-ty" this September.

The City is hosting the Bow Wow Luau at the Family Aquatics Center on Saturday, Sept. 9!

The Bow Wow Luau is a dog-friendly event where dogs and their owners can stop by to beat the heat and enjoy everything from swim time, a costume contest, a "pup-arazzi" photo booth and more.

The event is free to attend, and will also feature vendors, pet adoptions, games and a "pooch pageant" in the parking area, according to the City.

The luau will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Family Aquatics Center, located at 1800 East Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX.

A donation bin will also be at the event for those who would like to donate to the Killeen Animal Shelter. The shelter is asking for kitten food, dog treats, toys, bedding and cleaning supplies.

All dogs must have the current rabies vaccine to attend the luau.

For more information, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/rec.