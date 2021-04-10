LIST | Pumpkin patches around Central Texas 🎃

Whether you're looking to take some seasonal photos or pick out a pumpkin to carve, here are some places you can visit.

TEXAS, USA — October is here and Fall is in full effect, which means it's time for pumpkin patches!

We put together a list of seasonal patches around Central Texas where you can go snap some Fall pictures with pumpkins or pick one up to carve it out for Halloween, or even use it to make some yummy treats.

In addition to pumpkin patches, some of these locations have games and fall-themed events the whole family can participate in.

The Robinson Family Farm in Temple has a pumpkin patch as part of its Fall Festival going on every weekend through the end of October. In addition to the patch, the farm has axe throwing, a pumpkin barn, farm animals and so much more.

If you're looking for an afternoon full of events, check out the farm's website to see a full list of attractions and to purchase tickets.

Admission is $13.95 when you buy tickets online and $17.95 at the gate. The price does not include the cost of a pumpkin from the patch. The Robinson Family Farm is located at 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple and is open Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pumpkin Patch, hosted by Point of Truth Church in Robinson, includes the patch and other family-friendly events.

Enjoy a free hayride, games the corn pit or send the kids on a barrel train ride before picking out your pumpkin. Concessions, home décor and crafts are also available for purchase.

Admission is free and pumpkins range in price from $2 to $25. Stop by The Pumpkin Patch at 201 S. Old Robinson Rd. in Robinson between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays in October.

Waco's Central Christian Church is now hosting its fifteenth annual pumpkin patch. The patch is open daily with proceeds from sales going toward the church's children and youth ministries in addition to other community projects the church participates in.

There is no fee to walk around the patch and pumpkins are priced by size and range from under a dollar to $50.

Pick out your pumpkin at the Central Christian Church pumpkin patch located at 4901 Lake Shore Drive in Waco. Visit the church's Facebook page for updates on the patch. The pumpkin patch is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

More pumpkins are on the road! Our final FULL truckload will be here by 3pm on Wednesday. Service groups, college... Posted by The Pumpkin Patch at Central Christian Church-Waco on Monday, October 11, 2021





Slice of Heaven Educational Farm in Holland is hosting several Fall events in addition to a pumpkin patch.

The farm is offering free hayrides an horse drawn wagon rides for $5 a person. They are also hosting different events each weekend throughout October, so be sure to check out the calendar before you head there.

Funds from the patch go to feed the farm animals and improve the facility. The farm is open through Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $6 per person.