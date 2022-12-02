x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Purple Christmas Toy Drive for Uvalde families hosted by Teach Them to Love Ministries

The non-profit, faith-based organization is hoping to help the healing town this holiday season.
Credit: Teach Them To Love Ministries

KILLEEN, Texas — Teach Them to Love Outreach Ministries (T3L) is hosting a Purple Christmas Toy Drive for the kids of Uvalde and Flores through Dec. 16 in Killeen. 

The non-profit organization has been accepting gifts for school children of Uvalde and Flores Elementary since Nov. 26. 

This holiday season can be very tough for a lot of families within the Uvalde community and T3L asks for everyone's help to give these kids the Christmas they deserve. 

T3L has included a Uvalde wish list below: 

  • Electronics-LCD Writing Tablets,
  • Bikes for ages 8-10/ Boys and Girls
  • Bike Helmets for ages 8-10/ Boys and Girls
  • Scooters for ages 8-10/Boys and Girls
  •  National Geographic Magic Chemistry Sets
  • Shape Shifting Box
  • Airplane Launcher
  • Skillmatic Marvel Card Games
  • Any Sports gear-Footballs, Basketballs, Soccer Balls, Baseball and Bat sets, volley balls, and Basket Ball goals
  • Hover Soccer Balls
  • Boxing Set Barbie Dolls-all types
  • Karma’s DJ World
  • Bluetooth Headphones
  • Karaoke Machines
  • Duffle bags
  • Tennis Racquets and balls
  • Winter Jackets, gloves, scarfs and caps

If you would like to donate, here are the five drop-off locations in Killeen:

  • Dwelling Place Realty, LLC - 2904 East Stan Schlueter Loop 
  • Durant Hair Studio &  Beauty Salon - 1519 Florence Road, Suite 11
  • Caribbean Flavored Ice - 4204 East Stan Schlueter Loop 
  • Homevets Realty - 2000 East Central Texas Expressway
  • Harker Height TX Residential Management Office - 302 Millers Crossing, Suite 11

For more information on this Toy Drive, call 254-781-9900.

Posted by Lolita Gilmore on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

Chrome and Carols kicked off with 6 News

Before You Leave, Check This Out