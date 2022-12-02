Purple Christmas Toy Drive for Uvalde families hosted by Teach Them to Love Ministries

KILLEEN, Texas — Teach Them to Love Outreach Ministries (T3L) is hosting a Purple Christmas Toy Drive for the kids of Uvalde and Flores through Dec. 16 in Killeen.
The non-profit organization has been accepting gifts for school children of Uvalde and Flores Elementary since Nov. 26.
This holiday season can be very tough for a lot of families within the Uvalde community and T3L asks for everyone's help to give these kids the Christmas they deserve.
T3L has included a Uvalde wish list below:
- Electronics-LCD Writing Tablets,
- Bikes for ages 8-10/ Boys and Girls
- Bike Helmets for ages 8-10/ Boys and Girls
- Scooters for ages 8-10/Boys and Girls
- National Geographic Magic Chemistry Sets
- Shape Shifting Box
- Airplane Launcher
- Skillmatic Marvel Card Games
- Any Sports gear-Footballs, Basketballs, Soccer Balls, Baseball and Bat sets, volley balls, and Basket Ball goals
- Hover Soccer Balls
- Boxing Set Barbie Dolls-all types
- Karma’s DJ World
- Bluetooth Headphones
- Karaoke Machines
- Duffle bags
- Tennis Racquets and balls
- Winter Jackets, gloves, scarfs and caps
If you would like to donate, here are the five drop-off locations in Killeen:
- Dwelling Place Realty, LLC - 2904 East Stan Schlueter Loop
- Durant Hair Studio & Beauty Salon - 1519 Florence Road, Suite 11
- Caribbean Flavored Ice - 4204 East Stan Schlueter Loop
- Homevets Realty - 2000 East Central Texas Expressway
- Harker Height TX Residential Management Office - 302 Millers Crossing, Suite 11
For more information on this Toy Drive, call 254-781-9900.
